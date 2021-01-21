Technavio forecast the global gel electrophoresis market to grow by USD 381.92 million during 2020-2024. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Gel Electrophoresis Market Analysis Report by Product (Consumables and Equipment), End-user (Academic, govt., and other research institutes, Pharma and biotech companies, and Other end-users), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The gel electrophoresis market is driven by the increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases. In addition, rapid growth potential in emerging economies is anticipated to boost the growth of the gel electrophoresis market.

The prevalence of various chronic diseases such as cancer, neurological diseases, and cardiovascular diseases is increasing across the world. For instance, in 2018, 23.31 million adults aged 18 years and above were diagnosed with cancer in the US alone. The country is also observing a steady rise in the number of prostate cancer, breast cancer, and cervical cancer. The rising incidence of such diseases is increasing the demand for advanced diagnostic procedures and the development of therapeutic drugs, which in turn, is driving the growth of the global gel electrophoresis market.

Major Five Gel Electrophoresis Companies:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. operates its business through segments such as Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company offers a comprehensive range of consumables and equipment for gel electrophoresis.

Cleaver Scientific Ltd.

Cleaver Scientific Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers horizontal gel systems and vertical electrophoresis systems.

Cytiva

Cytiva operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers miniVE vertical electrophoresis system and DIGE Gel to its customers.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd. offers a wide range of consumables and equipment for gel electrophoresis.

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates its business through segments such as Healthcare, Life Science, and Performance Materials. The company offers mPAGE Bis-Tris Precast Gelsfor gel electrophoresis.

Gel Electrophoresis Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Consumables size and forecast 2019-2024

Equipment size and forecast 2019-2024

Gel Electrophoresis Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Academic, govt., and other research institutes size and forecast 2019-2024

Pharma and biotech companies size and forecast 2019-2024

Other end-users size and forecast 2019-2024

Gel Electrophoresis Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW size and forecast 2019-2024

