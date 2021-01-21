In connection with the rights issue in Modern Times Group AB, all warrants with Modern Times Group AB B class share (MTG B) as underlying will be recalculated. The recalculations will be effective as from January 22, 2021. Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and conditions for the warrants. Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=836782