The interior design software market is expected to grow by USD 188.77 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005836/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Interior Design Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click Get Free Sample Report in Minutes

Better interior design and decoration is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as interoperability issues with interior design software will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/interior-design-software-market-industry-analysis

Interior Design Software Market: Application Landscape

The non-residential segment includes commercial and industrial buildings such as lodging, office, retail, and manufacturing. It also includes institutions such as hospitals, educational institutions, religious institutions, and recreation centers. This segment receives a major demand from offices, retail shops, and hotels. The location of the commercial building is one of the major growth drivers for this segment. Interior design software is mainly used in the non-residential sector to design and visualize the position of furniture and doors and windows before construction, as space constraint is a major factor in the non-residential sector. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the residential segment.

Interior Design Software Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increase in the demand for construction services in developing countries, such as Japan, China, and India will significantly drive interior design software market growth in this region over the forecast period. 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is a key market for interior design software in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Automotive Interior Materials Market by Material and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The automotive interior materials market size has the potential to grow by USD 15.13 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Computer-Aided Design Market by End-user and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The computer-aided design market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.53 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered:

Asynth SAS

Autodesk Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

Decolabs

Home Hardware Stores Ltd.

Planner 5D

RoomSketcher AS

Roomtodo OU

SmartDraw Software LLC

Trimble Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Non-residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Asynth SAS

Autodesk Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

Decolabs

Home Hardware Stores Ltd.

Planner 5D

RoomSketcher AS

Roomtodo OU

SmartDraw Software LLC

Trimble Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005836/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/