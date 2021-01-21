The interior design software market is expected to grow by USD 188.77 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
Better interior design and decoration is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as interoperability issues with interior design software will hamper the market growth.
Interior Design Software Market: Application Landscape
The non-residential segment includes commercial and industrial buildings such as lodging, office, retail, and manufacturing. It also includes institutions such as hospitals, educational institutions, religious institutions, and recreation centers. This segment receives a major demand from offices, retail shops, and hotels. The location of the commercial building is one of the major growth drivers for this segment. Interior design software is mainly used in the non-residential sector to design and visualize the position of furniture and doors and windows before construction, as space constraint is a major factor in the non-residential sector. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the residential segment.
Interior Design Software Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increase in the demand for construction services in developing countries, such as Japan, China, and India will significantly drive interior design software market growth in this region over the forecast period. 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is a key market for interior design software in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
- Asynth SAS
- Autodesk Inc.
- Dassault Systemes SE
- Decolabs
- Home Hardware Stores Ltd.
- Planner 5D
- RoomSketcher AS
- Roomtodo OU
- SmartDraw Software LLC
- Trimble Inc.
