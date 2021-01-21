Jorge Arevalo Discusses Top 3 Trends that will Revolutionize the Energy Industry

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2021 / The past decade has witnessed significant progress towards the use of fully renewable energy sources. Innovation has driven competition in the energy sector, driving down costs of renewable energy technology, and increasing adoption across industries.

In fact, according to Cision, 52% of businesses are working to obtain more electricity from renewable sources, driven by the dual advantage of cost reduction and being green.

"We are excited by the innovation that is driving the renewable energy sector," says Jorge Arevalo, founder and CEO of eCombustible. "As we continue to charge forward towards reducing harmful emissions, I predict we will continue to see more brilliant work from innovators in the space."

Jorge Arevalo knows first-hand what it means to be a thought-leader in the energy sector. With an extensive background in real-estate, Arevalo recognized the need for a cost-effective and clean energy solution. Despite his lacking conventional education in physics and chemistry, he immersed himself in the world of energy to discover opportunities for innovation.

"What I lacked in understanding of advanced scientific understanding of processes, I made up for in passion and determination to solve this problem," notes Arevalo. His passion and efforts led to the development of eCombustible, a hydrogen-based clean energy source that is already making waves in the energy space by creating significant cost-savings for major companies, with little-to-no upfront investment. Over time, via his research and experimentations, Jorge Arevalo has acquired a substantial understanding of clean energy production technologies by keeping a keen eye on new developments and trends in the industry.

The following and Jorge Arevalo's top projections for major trends that will impact the renewable energy space in 2021:

Increased use of AI in energy

AI technology capabilities have exploded in recent years, disrupting many industries. "AI reduces variance by eliminating or mitigating human error," says Jorge Arevalo. "While it has its limitations in some areas, machine learning has the potential to generate major efficiencies in the energy space." Machine learning can be used to improve predictive modeling, and to maintain grid stabilization, while bots can be used to replace humans in dangerous job functions.

"As AI technology capabilities continue to grow and expand, we anticipate that its role in energy production will as well," says Jorge Arevalo. "The opportunities in marrying AI with energy technology are vast, and it will be exciting to watch over the next decade."

Generational shifts in consumption

Every generation has a few defining characteristics, typically centered around values and lifestyle. "One thing that we are really seeing from the millennial generation in terms of energy is this mindfulness surrounding consumption and environmental impact," says Jorge Arevalo. "While previous generations are generally more concerned with finding the least expensive resources, future-conscious millennials have invested their income into long-term green energy solutions." This generational shift in priorities has already driven major innovations in the energy sector, and we anticipate that this will only continue to grow as values are passed along to succeeding generations.

Increased digitalization

Over the past decades, digital technologies have redefined processes across various industries, and the energy industry is no exception. Since the 1970s, the energy sector has adopted emerging technologies to enhance operations, and as the tech becomes more advanced, so does our ability to produce "Digital technologies are one of the key enablers of the energy evolution. The digitalization of the energy sector increases efficiency, reliability, and connectivity, often through automation," says Jorge Arevalo. "Ultimately, all of these things will improve the accessibility of renewable energy technology, making it more affordable and available for all applications."

