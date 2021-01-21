Anzeige
Colliers International Group Inc.: Colliers International appoints new Chief Executive Officer for Australian business

-- Malcom Tyson appointed to accelerate the growth of Colliers Australia --

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management firm, Colliers International (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) today announced that Malcom Tyson has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer | Australia.

Tyson has been a senior member of Colliers' Australian and New Zealand Executive Leadership team since 2005 and held a variety of executive and operational roles. He will take over the position of CEO from John Kenny, who was appointed as Chief Executive Officer | Asia Pacific at the beginning of 2020 after 15 years in the Australian role.

"Malcom is a proven, disciplined and trusted leader. He brings more than 30 years of real estate and business experience to the position and is regarded as a leader within the Australian property industry," said Kenny. "His market knowledge and strong relationships with private investors, major Australian corporations and institutional clients meant he was the ideal choice to continue driving the future success of Colliers in Australia."

Kenny continued, "His prior experience as Chief Executive of our business in New South Wales, and Managing Director of our Australian Industrial business, will provide a seamless leadership transition via an ongoing partnership with the executive team, and a continued focus on our growth strategy of achieving industry-leading positions across a diverse range of property services."

Commenting on his appointment, Tyson said, "Colliers has an incredible culture, which underpins our strategy for success. The business has won multiple accolades as a best employer and is best in class in many service arenas. We appreciate the loyalty of our people and our clients and we thrive on collaborating to create enterprising solutions that exceed expectations."

He continued, "As an organisation, we see opportunity in all market conditions and the next few years will provide our clients and people with every chance to think and act differently, maximise the potential of property and be a part of leading our industry into the future."

Tyson's position becomes effective immediately. He and Kenny will be based in Colliers' Sydney office.

About Colliers International
Colliers International, Twitter @Colliersor LinkedIn.

For further information please contact:
David Storey
Regional Director, Marketing & Communications | Asia Pacific
Colliers International
Tel: +61 2 9770 3181 or 0416 013 500
Email: david.storey@colliers.com
www.colliers.com.au


