The data center market is poised to grow by USD 519.34 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period.
The report on the data center market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in the adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades to support 5G.
The data center market analysis includes the component and geography landscape. This study identifies the rise in adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades to support 5G as one of the prime reasons driving the data center market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The data center market covers the following areas:
Data Center Market Sizing
Data Center Market Forecast
Data Center Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Equinix Inc.
- Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NTT DATA Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Mini Data Center Market- The mini data center market is segmented by type (micro data centers and containerized data centers) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Data Center Automation Software Market- The data center automation software market is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component
- IT infrastructure Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Power management system Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mechanical construction Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- General construction Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Security solutions Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Component
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
