The data center market is poised to grow by USD 519.34 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period.

The report on the data center market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in the adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades to support 5G.

The data center market analysis includes the component and geography landscape. This study identifies the rise in adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades to support 5G as one of the prime reasons driving the data center market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The data center market covers the following areas:

Data Center Market Sizing

Data Center Market Forecast

Data Center Market Analysis

