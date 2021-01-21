Grace Roofing And Construction LLC: Roofing Company Winston Salem NC Balancing Necessary Roof Repairs with Virus Safety

WINSTON SALEM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2021 / Winston Salem Roofing Contractor, Grace Roofing and Construction LLC, is well-aware that these are unprecedented times that call for measures to be taken by everyone to minimize virus spread. They also realize the importance people place on having a watertight roof over their heads. That's why they have put protocols in place that will help protect their customers and employees from virus spread but will also allow them to complete their customers' necessary roof repairs. This reputable roofing company wants to assure its customers and prospective customers that they are doing all they can to safely provide quality roofing services at this time.

The company owner, Richard Sakowski, says, "We are experiencing something now that most of us never thought we would have to go through in our lifetimes. The virus has definitely changed the way that we all live. Being a business owner during the pandemic has also forced me to make changes to the way we go about doing our roofing work to help ensure the safety of my crews and our customers. The face to face consultations that I enjoy so much with my customers are now done virtually and my crews wave hi from a distance instead of exchanging pleasant greetings at a customer's doorstep. Hopefully, this will not go on much longer but until then, we will operate in the safest possible manner while still providing our customers with exceptional roofing services."

Sakowski continued by saying that those who want to know more about their Winston Salem coronavirus roofing operating procedures can refer to a new blog that they just published on the company website. This new post started by saying that while the virus itself presents many problems for their customers, so too does having a roof that is leaking or needs other repairs. That's what makes it so important to balance virus safety with getting their customers' roofing needs taken care of. The newly posted blog added that this is why roofing work is considered an essential service during the pandemic. This new Grace Roofing and Construction blog says that the first safety priority when they are doing their roofing work is to limit anything but socially distanced contact with their customers. It was also pointed out that with their crews working high up on a customer's roof during a project, this should not present any opportunity for virus spread between customers and their crews. The blog also talked about how their crews go through daily temperature screenings and must work in full PPE, including masks and gloves. Their tools are also being regularly sanitized according to OSHA guidelines. All of their health protocols are even being strictly enforced by the dedicated site manager that they assign to every roofing project they undertake. The article finished by saying that they are a company that is dedicated to earning their customers' trust no matter what circumstances they are working under.

A review from an extensive roof repair project that was completed just last month attests to the fact that Grace Roofing and Construction has been able to maintain their high-quality standards even with their virus protocols in place. Barry Griffith stated, "We are very impressed with Richard and his team. From start to finish the service they provided was professional, quick, and of excellent quality. They kept the site clean and left no trace of debris behind on any day they were working on our roof. Our home is old and the roof was badly neglected. They took care of its issues with clear solutions resulting in no stress on our part. Fantastic job, thank you so much."

Sakowski mentioned that all of the commercial and residential roofing services that they offered before the pandemic arrived are still available now. This includes such company specialties as metal roofing panel installation, application of advanced flat roof coatings, and whole roof replacements. Sakowski added that those who need reliable roofing Winston Salem NC services are welcome to contact him by phone, email, or by filling out the contact and quote form that's found on their website. Grace Roofing and Construction provides roofing services for the entire Piedmont Triad Area of North Carolina including Greensboro, Winston Salem, and High Point.

