Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2021) - LOOPShare Ltd. (TSXV: LOOP) (OTC Pink: LPPPF) (FSE: 3KZ) (the "Company") announces that it will settle a total of $95,000 in outstanding debts to two creditors through the issuance of a total of 1,400,000 shares to the creditors. The creditors are both at arm's length to the Company. The issuance of the shares is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

www.loopscooters.com

info@loopshareltd.com

604-568-1598

