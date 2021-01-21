Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

AMATSUJI STEEL BALL MFG. Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA and CoorsTek Inc. will emerge as major ceramic balls market participants during 2021-2025

The ceramic balls market is expected to grow by USD 305.62 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the ceramic balls market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The ceramic balls market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Ceramic Balls Market Participants:

AMATSUJI STEEL BALL MFG. Co. Ltd.

AMATSUJI STEEL BALL MFG. Co. Ltd. operates the business through the Unified segment. The company offers two types of balls made of ceramics namely, non-oxide ceramics (such as silicon nitride) and oxide ceramics (such as alumina and zirconia).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA operates the business through various segments such as High-Performance Solutions, Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Middle East, and Africa, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers spherical ceramic balls that are used for applications including ceramic aerospace bearings, ceramic automotive bearings, float or level sensing, flow metering, gauging or alignment, valves, sprayers and pumps, and pollution or vapor control systems.

CoorsTek Inc.

CoorsTek Inc. operates the business through various segments such as Products, Materials, and Services. The company offers ceramic balls to be used in refining, petrochemical, and gas processing applications.

Ceramic Balls Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The ceramic balls market is segmented as below:

End-user Oil And Gas Petrochemicals Process Industry Others

Geography APAC Europe North America MEA South America



The ceramic balls market is driven by the substitution of steel balls with ceramic balls. In addition, other factors such as the substitution of steel balls with ceramic balls are expected to trigger the ceramic balls market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.

