Asahi Kasei Corp., Entek International LLC and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. will emerge as major lithium-ion battery separator market participants during 2021-2025

The lithium-ion battery separator (LIB) market is expected to grow by USD 2.11 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the lithium-ion battery separator market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The lithium-ion battery separator market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market Participants:

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates the business through various segments such as Material, Homes, and Health Care. The company offers lithium-ion battery separator under the brands, Hipore and Celgard.

Entek International LLC

Entek International LLC operates the business through the Unified segment. The company offers polyethylene separators which are used in lithium primary and secondary batteries.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. operates the business through various segments such as Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Other. The company offers Sepalent, a separator used in lithium-ion secondary batteries.

Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The lithium-ion battery separator market is segmented as below:

Application Automotive Non-automotive

Geography APAC Europe North America MEA South America



The lithium-ion battery separator market is driven by steady demand growth of smart devices. In addition, other factors such as high uptake rate of wet separator from automotive industry are expected to trigger the lithium-ion battery separator market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 11% during the forecast period.

