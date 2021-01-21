Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

BASF SE, Bayer AG, and Corteva Inc. will emerge as major insecticides market participants during 2021-2025

The insecticides market is expected to grow by USD 1.83 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the insecticides market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005969/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Insecticides Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The insecticides market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure. Click here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Report on Materials Industries:

Global Organic Fertilizers Market- The organic fertilizers market is segmented by application (fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Agricultural Pesticides Market- The agricultural pesticides market is segmented by type (herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and others) and geography (APAC, South America, Europe, North America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Insecticides Market Participants:

BASF SE

BASF SE operates the business through various segments such as Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The company offers insecticides under the brand, Inscalis.

Bayer AG

Bayer AG operates the business through various segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Crop science, and Consumer health. The company offers insecticides under the brand, Movento.

Corteva Inc.

Corteva Inc. operates the business through various segments such as Seed, and Crop protection. The company offers insecticides under the brand, Pexalon.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/insecticides-market-industry-analysis

Insecticides Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The insecticides market is segmented as below:

Type Organophosphorus Compounds Pyrethroids Neonicotinoids Methyl Carbamates Others

Application Cereal And Grains Fruits And Vegetables Pulses Oilseeds Others

Geography APAC South America North America Europe MEA



The insecticide market is driven by the decline in per capita arable land. In addition, other factors such as an increase in demand from developing countries are expected to trigger the insecticide market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the insecticides market, Request Free Sample https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR46643

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005969/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/