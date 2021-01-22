The landing string equipment market is poised to grow by USD 310.00 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The report on the landing string equipment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advances in landing string control systems.

The landing string equipment market analysis includes the application and geography landscape. This study identifies the increase in global offshore rig count as one of the prime reasons driving the landing string equipment market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The landing string equipment market covers the following areas:

Landing String Equipment Market Sizing

Landing String Equipment Market Forecast

Landing String Equipment Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Enovate Systems Ltd.

Expro Holdings UK2 Ltd.

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Quail Tools LP

Schlumberger Ltd.

Superior Energy Services Inc.

thyssenkrupp AG

Vallourec SA

WellPartner AS

Yantai Enerserva Machinery Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Deepwater Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ultra-deepwater Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Shallow water Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

