Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2021) - Embark Delta Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Embark Health Inc. ("Embark" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the Company has successfully completed its first shipment of products to the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch ("BCLDB"), with The Hank Co. Bubble Hash now available across British Columbia.

Embark anticipates further purchase orders imminently, following the recent announcement with the province of Alberta. The Company is working with additional provincial boards to register products and increase the distribution capabilities for its branded products.

"The Embark team has worked tirelessly to move from a definitive agreement to product on shelves in a matter of weeks," said Dr. Luc C. Duchesne, CEO of Embark. "The speed of execution for this brand and product launch is impressive and a testament to Embark's capabilities and understanding of the consumer demand to deliver high quality product to market quickly. This strategic approach underpins Embark's distribution execution across further provinces."

The market has been waiting for quality concentrates such as the Hank Brand of Bubble Hash. Embark looks forward to continuing the rollout of this product and the launch of other product SKUs in the very near future.

About Embark Health Inc.

Embark Health Inc. is a leader in cannabis extraction, with a focus on the formulation and production of advanced 2.0 products for the Contract Manufacturing and Adult-use markets. Embark continues to be at the forefront of production of solventless concentrate products including Bubble Hash, Traditional Pressed Hash, Rosin and Dry Sift. With the acquisition of Embark Nano (formerly, Axiomm Technologies Ltd.) Embark is preparing to launch a suite of next generation Cannabis 2.0 products. The acquired portfolio of products and formulations support the mass production and distribution of advanced 2.0 products including cannabis-infused beverages, topicals, edibles and water-soluble powders. For more information, please visit www.embarknano.com.

Embark's mandate is to pursue best in class production processes resulting in premium quality commercial and consumer extraction products. Embark is dedicated to unleashing the full potential of the cannabis plant through scientific approaches to extraction and the production of quality products to enhance everyday life. For more information, please visit www.embarkhealthinc.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including statements regarding the future purchase orders, the demand for Embark's products, timing for the sale of additional products, the success of Embark's products in the market and the ability of Embark to successfully execute its business plan. Although Embark believes in light of the estimates by management, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Accordingly, Embark can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, changes in economic conditions or financial markets; regulatory delays; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and technological or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company.

