Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2021) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,168,333 stock options to directors, employees and consultants. 600,000 of the stock options are exercisable for a period of 2 years at an exercise price of $1.00 and 568,333 of the stock options are exercisable for a period of 5 years at an exercise price of $1.00. The stock options are being granted pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and are subject to regulatory approval.



About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California based, Canadian listed company building Cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

