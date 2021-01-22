CSA results are used to select companies in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). The DJSI is a globally renowned independent benchmark that measures company performance across material, economic, environmental and social criteria. Following a best-in-class approach, the DJSI recognizes companies across all industries that outperform their peers in sustainability metrics.

We are pleased to announce that, following S&P Global's recent review of its 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment results in the Professional Services industry, SGS ranks first in the industry. With a score of 85/100, we remain the leader in Environmental and Social, and earned one of the highest industry scores in Governance and Economic criteria.

Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS, said: "Sustainability is integral to SGS's culture and we are honored to be confirmed as leaders of the prestigious Corporate Sustainability Assessment for the seventh year in a row. While we are pleased to be first, we are also encouraged that sustainability is now acknowledged as a key driver for the TIC industry and a priority for society. We will further intensify our efforts to maintain best-in-class sustainability at SGS, starting by launching our 2030 Sustainability Strategy in Q2, as we help to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world for all stakeholders."

