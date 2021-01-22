The country's cumulative installed solar capacity surpassed 3 GW at the end of December, according to new statistics from the Canadian Renewable Energy Association.From pv magazine USA Although Canada is a relatively nascent solar market compared to the United States, the country relies heavily on hydropower for its clean energy and has even implemented federal and provincial goals to phase out coal use for electric power generation. As for other types of renewables, the Canadian industry is growing and shows great promise. At least that's the conclusion that can be drawn from a new report by ...

