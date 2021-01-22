The highest bid in Malta's latest procurement exercise was €0.129/kWh. The Maltese authorities selected eight PV projects, with capacities ranging from 1 MW to 3 MW.Malta's Ministry for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development has announced the results of a tender for 15 MW of solar, which was launched in May. The ministry allocated 11 MW of capacity across eight projects, ranging in size from 1 MW to 3 MW. The five successful developers include Electrofix Ltd., which secured 5.4 MW at four sites, and Luxury Living Technologies, which won 3.4 MW at two sites. George Baldacchino also made ...

