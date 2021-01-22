The Western Australian government has called for expressions of interest for its proposed 1.5 GW solar-wind-hydrogen hub at the Okajee Strategic Industrial Area. This week, it said that 65 companies from around the world are interested.From pv magazine Australia In September, the Western Australian (WA) government invited worldwide expressions of interest (EOI) for its proposed 1.5 GW wind-solar-hydrogen hub at the Okajee Strategic Industrial Area (Okajee SIA). The midwestern part of the state has some of the world's best solar and wind resources, and they could feed the development of WA's ...

