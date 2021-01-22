Herzliya, Israel and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2021) - Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTC PINK: INNPF) (the "Company" or "Innocan"), is pleased to announce today a successful manufacturing demonstration of liposome platform technology ("LPT") CBD-loaded Liposomes under aseptic conditions, together with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

This is an important milestone in the production process of CBD-loaded Liposomes, as it now permits the demonstration of animal studies and, at a later date, human clinical studies - both of which bring the product closer to the marketplace.

This achievement supports studies on small and large animals, examining the therapeutic efficacy of Innocan's CBD-loaded LPT in relevant diseases. These studies follow the results of previous studies that demonstrated the prolonged release of cannabidiol into the blood of mice and rats for at least three weeks after a single injection.

The previous study, led by Dr. Ahuva Cern, Senior Researcher in the laboratory of Professor Barenholz at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, found significant amounts of CBD in the blood and muscles of mice up to 21 days after a single intramuscular injection of CBD using the LPT. The same findings were also demonstrated in rats.

These results are substantial compared to other methods of CBD (including oral and inhaling), where CBD was found in the blood only for a period of up to 36 hours after a single administration.

The results of this study may indicate that Innocan's LPT, with only one or two injections per month, may relieve pain or other symptoms when using CBD. These results may allow for future experiments to prove a lack of toxicity and therapeutic efficacy of this formulation.

"Dozens of studies worldwide show the potential benefits of CBD in the human body in a wide range of diseases. A major problem with CBD is that it does not last in the body for long time, which lessens the ability to unfold the positive value. Our previous studies with mice and rats indicated that our technology to embed CBD into liposomes, LPT, can possibly extend the timeframe from hours to weeks. The ability to manufacture CBD-loaded Liposomes in an aseptic way is a milestone for our company because it opens the door to a wide range of possible applications and enables us to go ahead with our studies with small and large animals and, as a final subject, humans", stated Iris Bincovich, Innocan CEO.

Dr. Ahuva Cern, the project manager in Professor Barenholz's laboratory at the Hebrew University, Jerusalem, stated: "We succeeded in manufacturing CBD-loaded Liposomes under aseptic conditions. Those liposomes loaded with CBD were found to be sterile and conform to the pyrogenicity limits. This achievement is a 'must' step as we are looking forward to large scale production and later commercial size production."

About Innocan

The Company is a pharmaceutical tech company that focuses on the development of several drug delivery platforms containing CBD. Innocan Israel and Ramot at Tel Aviv University, are collaborating on a new, revolutionary exosome-based technology that targets both central nervous system (CNS) indications and the Covid-19 Corona Virus using CBD. CBD-loaded exosomes hold the potential to help in the recovery of infected lung cells. This product, which is expected to be administrated by inhalation, will be tested against a variety of lung infections.

Innocan Israel signed a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Yissum, the commercial arm of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, to develop a CBD drug delivery platform based on a unique-controlled release liposome to be administrated by injection. Innocan Israel plans, together with Professor Berenholz Head of the Laboratory of Membrane and Liposome Research of the Hebrew University, to test the liposome platform on several potential indications. Innocan Israel is also working on a dermal product that integrates CBD with other pharmaceutical ingredients as well as the development and sale of CBD-integrated pharmaceuticals, including, but not limited to, topical treatments for the relief of psoriasis symptoms as well as the treatment of muscle pain and rheumatic pain. The founders and officers of Innocan Israel have commercially successful track records in the pharmaceutical and technology sectors in Israel and globally.

