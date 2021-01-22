The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 25 January 2021. ISIN: DK0060747905 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparindex INDEX Globale Aktier - Etik KL ----------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Sparindex INDEX Bæredygtige Global KL ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SPVIGAETIKKL ----------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: SPVIBGKL ----------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 156249 ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=836776