The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 25 January 2021. ISIN DK0060748044 ----------------------------------------------------- Name Sparindex INDEX Bæredygtige Europa KL ----------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ----------------------------------------------------- Short name SPVBEUKL ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 215192 ----------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ----------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN DK0060748200 -------------------------------------------------- Name Sparindex INDEX Bæredygtige USA KL -------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS -------------------------------------------------- Short name SPVBUSAKL -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 215193 -------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=836773