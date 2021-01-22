The mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors is expected to grow by USD 941.58 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Robots Market in Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors 2020-2024

Although the increasing number of patients with chronic diseases will offer immense growth opportunities, the shortage of technical expertise will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Mobile Robots Market in Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors: End-user Landscape

Inventory management in healthcare facilities is inefficient. Drugs are too often misplaced, and narcotic medications are prone to theft. Thus, there has been a surge in the application of robotic systems in the healthcare domain, which is expected to transform the delivery of healthcare services. Moreover, the outbreak of the COVID-19 across the world has accelerated demand for mobile robots in the healthcare and hospitality sectors across the world. The mobile robots market share growth by the healthcare segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the hospitality segment.

Mobile Robots Market in Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors: Geographic Landscape

North America was the most significant mobile robots market in the healthcare and hospitality sectors in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Growing pressure from the government and advances in technology will significantly drive mobile robots market growth in the healthcare and hospitality sectors in this region over the forecast period. 42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for mobile robots in the healthcare and hospitality sectors in North America. Market growth in this region will be significant during the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

ABB Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Awabot

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Myomo Inc.

OMRON Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Savioke Inc.

Starship Technologies Inc.

Teradyne Inc.

