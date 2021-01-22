American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses How Investors Can Prepare for a Self-Directed IRA

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2021 / How do investors prepare for a Self-Directed IRA? How can investors feel ready? Those are two key questions answered by a recent post at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in North Carolina. According to the post, there are a few steps investors can take to understand preparation for an IRA-and they may be simpler than many think.

Seeking to dispel the notion that Self-Directed IRAs are too sophisticated or complex for average investors to handle, the post looks to break a few myths. By adequately explaining what it takes to prepare for a Self-Directed IRA, American IRA says that it wants to de-mystify this process and explain how investors can feel adequately prepared.

In the post, American IRA highlights distinct situations that may be a "tell" for investors to feel that they have been adequately prepared to at least begin thinking about a Self-Directed IRA. One sign, for example, is when an investor has already done a lot of homework and research into Self-Directed IRAs. The post also pointed out that investors who are itching for alternative asset classes such as real estate to be a part of a retirement portfolio may also be ready to pursue a Self-Directed IRA, as Self-Directing allows for a wide variety of assets to be held within a retirement investment portfolio.

"This post is there for people who are uncertain about it," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "There are some people who look at Self-Directed IRAs and know that they intuitively make sense, but can still be a little worried about jumping in. That's why we wanted to point out some specific cases in which investors can not only prepare for a Self-Directed IRA but have confidence that they're in the right stage of their investment journey."

For more information, consult the post by visiting www.AmericanIRA.com, which explains three separate scenarios that may be signs investors are ready for investing in a Self-Directed IRA. Interested parties may contact the Self-Directed IRA administration firm by dialing 866-7500-IRA.

About:

American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA."

SOURCE: American IRA, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621225/American-IRA-Discusses-How-Investors-Can-Prepare-for-a-Self-Directed-IRA