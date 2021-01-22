Report identifies key areas where company support has contributed to societal, environmental, and educational efforts globally

Luminati Networks, a leading data collection platform dedicated to providing businesses with a transparent view of the internet, today announced the release of its Impact Report 2020, an inaugural summary of the company's partnerships that have had an impact on social and environmental issues, throughout the past year.

Focusing on four main areas of social responsibility, crisis response, education/research, and government, the Impact Report 2020 outlines Luminati's activity in each area in conjunction with non-governmental organizations (NGOs), health authorities, and academic institutions. It also describes the contributions and activities that lead to significant beneficial impacts for society, public health, and the academic community during the most critical moments of 2020.

"We have offered our data collection services and expertise to a growing number of organizations, public bodies, and institutions pro bono enabling them to enact change. These entities are committed to saving lives, improving community wellbeing, tackling the most pressing environmental challenges, championing social justice campaigns, and leading government initiatives. We are privileged to help them with their missions," said Or Lenchner, CEO of Luminati Networks.

Luminati's Impact Report 2020 highlights the organization's work during the pandemic, including partnering with agencies and companies and equipping them with the most relevant, mass-scale online data and state-of-the-art technology. It specifically discusses the multiple partnerships with different organizations dedicated to addressing significant social injustice matters such as child abuse and the ever-growing global unemployment rate.

The report also highlights Luminati's partnerships with multiple institutions of higher learning located worldwide which reinforces the company's commitment to educating future generations about responsible data collection. To date, Luminati has partnered with over 20 leading academic institutions by providing complementary technology used for critical research. It has also run a series of workshops, masterclasses, and seminars that address the importance of responsible online data collection and business practices. Among Luminati's academic partners are King's College, The Technion Israel Institute of Technology, Oxford University, Royal Holloway University, Northeastern University, ETH Zurich and more.

"This past year has illustrated that fast-tracked, mass-scale online data can assist in resolving a variety of pressing issues, from social injustice to health crises and necessary research," added Lenchner. "We will expand our partnerships with organizations dedicated to addressing these topics and making a real impact where it is most needed," he concluded.

To learn more about Luminati's global efforts, download the Luminati Impact Report 2020 here.

About Luminati Networks

Luminati Networks is a leading online data collection platform dedicated to enabling organisations access the internet with complete transparency. The company's more than 230 team members assist organisations in reaching publicly available and reliable web data that allows them to make real-time intelligent decisions faster and more effectively. Luminati serves thousands of customers from multiple industry and market sectors and is trusted by Fortune 100 firms. The company has recently been recognized by Gartner Inc., the leading research firm, for its data-driven contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

