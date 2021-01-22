The new automated food sorting machines market research from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005123/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated Food Sorting Machines Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the automated food sorting machines market.

Get FREE report sample within MINUTES

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the retrofit activities carried out in aging food processing facilities," says a senior analyst for Industrials at Technavio. The market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover Technavio expects the automated food sorting machines market size to grow by USD 551.77 million during the period 2021-2025.

Automated Food Sorting Machines Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The automated food sorting machines market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 7.30%.

Based on the product, the belt sorter saw maximum growth in 2020. Due to several benefits in usability, price, and low maintenance associated with belt sorter, the automated food sorting machines market by belt sorter is expected to grow at a stable yet increasing growth rate during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

34% of the growth will originate from the North America region.

The increasing consumption of packaged food is one of the prime factors that will facilitate the automated food sorting machines market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The US is a key market for automated food sorting machines in North America. However, market growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Sorting Equipment Market- The sorting equipment market is segmented by end-user (food sorting, waste sorting, and mineral sorting) and geographic landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Fruit Sorting Machinery Market- The fruit sorting machinery market is segmented by product (automated fruit sorting machinery and mechanical fruit sorting machinery), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and key vendors. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Notes:

The automated food sorting machines market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

The automated food sorting machines market is segmented by product (Belt sorter, Free-fall sorter, Gravity separator, and Others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Amisy Group, Buhler AG, CFT Spa, Crux Agribotics BV, Duravant LLC, Elifab Solutions, FH SCHULE Muhlenbau GmbH, GREEFA, Sesotec GmbH, and Tomra Systems ASA

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005123/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/