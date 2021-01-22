Swiss energy company Axpo will supply electricity to a supermarket chain from a 2.2 MW solar plant under a 20-year power purchase agreement. The facility is being deployed at the Muttsee dam, at an altitude of almost 2,500 meters above sea level.From pv magazine Germany Swiss energy company Axpo has secured a power purchase agreement from supermarket chain Denner for its 2.2 MW Alpin Solar, which is built at the Muttsee dam, at an altitude of almost 2,500 meters above sea level. The PPA is the first bilateral deal for an unsubsidized solar project in Switzerland. "We want to promote this pioneering ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...