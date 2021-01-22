The following information is based on the press release from Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (Gjensidige Forsikring) published on January 22, 2021 and may be subject to change. The board of Gjensidige Forsikring has decided to use an authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 25, 2020 and pay an extraordinary dividend of NOK 2.40 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is January 27, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Gjensidige Forsikring (GJF, GJFN). For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=836827