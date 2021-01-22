The "E-bike Market in Europe 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The e-bike market in Europe is poised to grow by 6654.33 th units during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. The report on e-bike market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.
The market is driven by the increasing concern toward health and environment among consumers, rising demand for eco-friendly transportation and continuous reduction in battery costs.
This study identifies the development of technologically advanced and lightweight e-bikes as one of the prime reasons driving the e-bike market in Europe during the next few years. Also, the development of an anti-lock braking system for e-bikes and the flooding of Chinese e-bikes into the European market will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The e-bike market in Europe market analysis includes technology segment, product segment and geographical landscapes.
The e-bike market in Europe is segmented as below:
By Technology
- Lithium-Ion Battery
- Sealed Lead Acid Battery
By Product
- Pedelecs
- S-Pedelecs
By Geographical Landscapes
- Germany
- The Netherlands
- France
- Rest of Europe
The report covers the following areas:
- E-bike market in Europe sizing
- E-bike market in Europe forecast
- E-bike market in Europe industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-bike market in Europe vendors that include Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Georg Fritzmeier GmbH Co. KG, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, LEADER Ltd., Riese MAller GmbH, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd..
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Pedelecs Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- S-pedelecs Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Lithium-ion battery Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Sealed lead acid battery Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by Platform
- Urban e-bikes
- Trekking e-bikes
- eMTBs
- Cargo e-bikes
- Others
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- The Netherlands Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- France Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accell Group NV
- BH BIKES EUROPE SL
- Derby Cycle Holding GmbH
- Georg Fritzmeier GmbH Co. KG
- Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Klever Mobility Europe GmbH
- LEADER Ltd.
- Riese Muller GmbH
- Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
- Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd.
