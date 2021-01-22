Duni Group's sales development and preliminary result for the fourth quarter

MALMÖ, Sweden, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group's sales and result is still strongly affected by the social restrictions introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic. Following a gradual recovery in the third quarter in the Duni segment, which sells mainly to hotels and restaurants, the fourth quarter saw demand fall as a consequence of increased restrictions.

Sales in the quarter amounts to approximately SEK 1,175 m (1,558). Operating income is estimated to approximately SEK 55 m (199). The decrease in sales of 24.5% is directly attributable to the Duni segment. During the quarter its important customer segments, hotels and restaurants, was essentially closed down throughout Europe as a consequence of tougher restrictions to limit the spread of infection. This had a particular impact in the fourth quarter, when Christmas sales normally contribute to very strong seasonal sales. The BioPak segment increased its sales by 8.5% in the quarter. Stricter restrictions and closures drive consumption towards the take-away market where BioPak is well positioned. But this sales increase was not able to compensate for the downturn in the Duni segment.

There is still a high level of uncertainty about the future, as sales are directly affected by the development of the pandemic and the associated restrictions in society.

The final results for the fourth quarter will be published on February 12 at 07:45 CET. A telephone conference will be held at 10:00 with CEO Robert Dackeskog and CFO Magnus Carlsson.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Dackeskog, President and CEO, tel. +46 40 10 62 00, Email: robert.dackeskog@duni.com

Magnus Carlsson, CFO, tel. +46 40 10 62 00, Email: magnus.carlsson@duni.com

Duni Group is a market leader in attractive, sustainable and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Group markets and sells two brands, Duni and BioPak, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni has some 2,400 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE 0000616716. This information is information that Duni AB is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:00 am CET on January 22, 2021. Duni.com

