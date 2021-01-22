The solar park is expected to be connected to the grid infrastructure of a coal power plant located nearby. The Polish oil group is targeting 2 GW of renewable energy assets by 2030.Polish oil refiner and petrol retailer Orlen is planning to build a 100 MW solar park at the site of the depleted coal Adamów mine in the commune of Przykona, located in the region of Greater Poland. The PV Mitra solar facility will be part of a renewable energy complex that the company has planned for the area and is also part of the ORLEN2030 strategy aimed at bringing its total renewable energy capacity to 2 GW ...

