European scientists are designing a new type of redox flow storage system aimed at flexibly balancing power grids in the event of critical conditions. Funded by the EU, the research project is being coordinated by the Landshut University of Applied Sciences and runs until 2023.In the HyFlow research project, 11 partners from seven European countries have come together to develop a hybrid redox flow storage system that can cover both high performance and energy requirements. To do this, the scientists want to combine a high-performance vanadium redox flow battery with a supercapacitor. The EU is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...