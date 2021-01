U.S. Oil & Gas plc - Regulatory Update

January 22, 2021

U.S. Oil & Gas Plc.

("US Oil" or the "Company")

Regulatory Update

U.S. Oil & Gas Plc, ("USOIL" or the "Company"), the oil and gas exploration company with assets in Nevada, makes the following announcement:

At the request of the Biden Administration, under Order No. 3395 dated 20 January 2021, and reported 21 January, the acting Secretary of the U.S. Dept of the Interior, Scott de la Vega has suspended leasing for fossil fuel production on federal lands and waters, as well as the issuing of new drilling permits. The suspension is to last for 60 days while legal and policy implications are evaluated.

It is not clear to the Company at this time whether a suspension of the issuance of drill permits allows for permit applications-including Notices of Staking, Applications to Drill (APD's) and Environmental Assessments-to be processed normally up to the point of actual issue. The company has written to the Nevada Bureau of Land Management in this regard, and they have indicated they do not yet have a definitive answer.

The Company is at this time close to finalising multiple drilling targets on its leases and intends to submit 'Notice of Staking' documentation in the near future as a preliminary to submitting APDs. The hope is that processing will continue as normal during the 60 day suspension period.

The broader implications for the Company are not yet clear, but the suspension may impact the timing of well-drilling and/or negatively affect the Company's immediate fund-raising prospects. Shareholders will be further informed as and when the situation is materially clarified by the federal authorities.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this communication reflect the current thinking of the Board and the Company's present plans. The Company reserves the right to alter plans in the light of developing knowledge and circumstances. Shareholders' attention is drawn to the note below concerning Forward-looking Statements.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information". Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: business plans and strategies of US Oil and Gas; operating or technical difficulties in connection with drilling or development activities; availability and costs associated with inputs and labour; drilling and exploration costs; the speculative nature of oil exploration and development; diminishing quantities or quality of reserves; synergies and financial impact of completed acquisitions; the benefits of the acquisitions and the development potential of properties of US Oil and Gas; the future price of oil; supply and demand for oil; the estimation of reserves; the realization of reserve estimates; costs of production and projections of costs; success of exploration activities; capital expenditure programs and the timing and method of financing thereof; the ability of US Oil and Gas to achieve drilling success consistent with management's expectations; net present values of future net revenues from reserves; expected levels of royalty rates, operating costs, general and administrative costs, costs of services and other costs and expenses; expectations regarding the ability to raise capital and to add to reserves through acquisitions, assessments of the value of acquisitions and exploration and development programs; geological, technical, drilling and processing problems; treatment under governmental regulatory regimes and tax laws.

All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements

THE DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by U.S. Oil and Gas Plc for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful.

For further information contact:

Brian McDonnell, Chief Executive Officer +353 (1) 631 9022

About U.S. Oil & Gas:

U.S. Oil & Gas plc is an oil and gas exploration company with a strategy to identify and acquire oil and gas assets in the early phase of the upstream life-cycle and mature them. The Company's

main asset is in Nye County, Nevada where it holds the entire share capital of US-based company, Major Oil International LLC ("Major Oil"). Major Oil has acquired rights to exploration and development acreage in Hot Creek Valley, Nye County, adjacent to the oil and gas rich Railroad Valley area of Nevada, both of which are part of the Sevier Thrust of central Nevada and western Utah, USA.

For further information please refer to our website at: www.usoilandgas.us