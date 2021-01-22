Cadillac Ventures Inc.: Cadillac Enters into Agreement to Sell 2% Net Smelter Royalty on Thierry Mine Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2021 / Cadillac Ventures Inc. (TSXV:CDC)(OTC PINK:CADIF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Agreement with Braveheart Resources Inc. to sell its 2% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR ") in the Thierry property for a consideration of 2,500,000 shares of Braveheart.

