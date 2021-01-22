Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma mit Newsbombe! Bereit für klinische Studien - Kursexplosion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14NUT ISIN: CA1275278853 Ticker-Symbol: CIV1 
Frankfurt
22.01.21
08:10 Uhr
0,014 Euro
+0,004
+35,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CADILLAC VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CADILLAC VENTURES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
22.01.2021 | 14:08
201 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cadillac Ventures Inc.: Cadillac Enters into Agreement to Sell 2% Net Smelter Royalty on Thierry Mine Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2021 / Cadillac Ventures Inc. (TSXV:CDC)(OTC PINK:CADIF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Agreement with Braveheart Resources Inc. to sell its 2% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR ") in the Thierry property for a consideration of 2,500,000 shares of Braveheart.

Contact Information

For more information regarding Cadillac, please visit the Company's website www.cadillacventures.com, or call Norman Brewster, President and Chief Executive Officer, at 905 837 2000.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this new release.

SOURCE: Cadillac Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/625414/Cadillac-Enters-into-Agreement-to-Sell-2-Net-Smelter-Royalty-on-Thierry-Mine-Project

CADILLAC VENTURES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.