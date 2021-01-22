Havn Life Sciences Inc.: Havn Life Sciences Announces Inclusion in First Psychedelic Exchange Traded Fund

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2021 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life") a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds and the development of natural healthcare products, is pleased to announce that it will be included in the First Psychedelics Exchange Traded Fund ("ETF"). The ETF will begin traded on the Neo Exchange on January 26, 2021.

Havn Life is one of seventeen companies that met the minimum requirements of listing within the ETF. The ETF is managed by Horizons ETF Management, one the largest ETF providers in Canada, with over CDN $16 billion in assets under management across 93 ETFs. Horizons also brought the first cannabis ETF to market in 2017 and continues to lead the industry with ETFs in emerging industries.

Inclusion into an ETF is an important milestone for Havn Life's investors and stakeholders. The ETF will bring additional exposure to potential new investors, as well as generate value for existing shareholders.

Tim Moore remarked, "Our team is excited to be included in Horizons Psychedelics ETF, which will allow Havn Life to become available to a wider audience of the investment community. We continue to work to provide added shareholder value to our stakeholders."

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Tim Moore

Chief Executive Officer

About Havn Life Sciences Inc.

Havn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company on a mission to unlock human potential using evidence-informed research. The Company is focused on standardized, quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, and the development of natural health care products from non-regulated compounds.

Learn more at: havnlife.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube.

Contact:

Investor Relations: ir@havnlife.com, (604) 687-7130

Media: savi@emergence-creative.com, (647) 896-8078

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

SOURCE: Havn Life Sciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/625396/Havn-Life-Sciences-Announces-Inclusion-in-First-Psychedelic-Exchange-Traded-Fund