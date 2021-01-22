Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2021) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc., (TSXV: CMI) a leading global provider of mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, today announced the payment of an eligible dividend in the amount of $0.0125 per common share payable on February 19, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of February 5, 2021. Based on the closing price of $2.71 per share on January 21, 2021, this dividend represents a yield of 1.85% on an annualized basis.

"We are pleased that we can continue to be able to reward our loyal shareholders with this quarterly dividend" said Leslie Klein, President and CEO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The C-COM iNetVu® mobile proprietary antennas, and services associated with these products, are used in mobile applications by corporations, government agencies, the military, law enforcement agencies, homeland security, utility vehicles, oil and gas platforms, police, fire, medical and other security and emergency services with a need for affordable mobile 2-way high-speed Internet over Satellite connectivity.

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and world leader in the design, development, and manufacture of transportable and mobile satellite-based antenna systems. The Company has developed proprietary, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite with just the press of a button, enabling Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by terrestrial access technologies.

C-COM has sold more than 8,500 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in late-stage development of a potentially revolutionary Ka-band, electronically steerable, modular, conformal, flat panel phased array antenna. In cooperation with the University of Waterloo, C-COM is engaged in the design of this unique antenna with the intent of providing low-cost, high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime verticals. For additional information please visit www.c-comsat.com

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTC Exchange (OTC: CYSNF).

