Carnival PLC - Costa Resumes Its Cruise Program In Italy From March 13

Costa Resumes Its Cruise Program In Italy From March 13 With Costa Smeralda

GENOA, Italy, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a careful evaluation of the measures contained in the Italian government decree currently in force in Italy, Costa Crociere has decided to postpone the restart of its ships to March 13, 2021.

The company believes that the current set of restrictive measures does not allow its guests to enjoy an adequate on-shore experience and the ability to fully explore the itinerary's destinations.

Costa Cruises supports the collective effort that Italy is making to deal with the health emergency and looks forward to mid-March for its return to offering its guests a relaxing and enjoyable vacation experience.

Costa will resume operations on March 13 with Costa Smeralda, which will sail guests to some of Italy's most beautiful destinations with 3- and 4-day mini-cruises, or a 7-day cruise, calling at Savona, La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina and Cagliari.

All cruises originally scheduled on Costa Deliziosa, Costa Firenze and Costa Luminosa between February 1 and March 12, 2021, are cancelled. The new programs for these three ships will be announced shortly. Costa is in the process of informing travel agencies and guests affected by the changes.

