WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Xetra
22.01.21
14:38 Uhr
14,500 Euro
-0,200
-1,36 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,50014,55014:54
14,45014,55014:56
PR Newswire
22.01.2021 | 14:40
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carnival PLC - Costa Resumes Its Cruise Program In Italy From March 13

Costa Resumes Its Cruise Program In Italy From March 13 With Costa Smeralda

GENOA, Italy, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a careful evaluation of the measures contained in the Italian government decree currently in force in Italy, Costa Crociere has decided to postpone the restart of its ships to March 13, 2021.

The company believes that the current set of restrictive measures does not allow its guests to enjoy an adequate on-shore experience and the ability to fully explore the itinerary's destinations.

Costa Cruises supports the collective effort that Italy is making to deal with the health emergency and looks forward to mid-March for its return to offering its guests a relaxing and enjoyable vacation experience.

Costa will resume operations on March 13 with Costa Smeralda, which will sail guests to some of Italy's most beautiful destinations with 3- and 4-day mini-cruises, or a 7-day cruise, calling at Savona, La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina and Cagliari.

All cruises originally scheduled on Costa Deliziosa, Costa Firenze and Costa Luminosa between February 1 and March 12, 2021, are cancelled. The new programs for these three ships will be announced shortly. Costa is in the process of informing travel agencies and guests affected by the changes.

CONTACT: Costa Cruises Press Office - Tel. +39 010 5483523 / 010 5483068 - costapressoffice@costa.it; Gabriele Baroni - Corporate Communication & Media Relations Director - cell. +39 3497668013 - baroni@costa.it; Rossella Carrara - V. P. External Relations & Sustainability Costa Group - rossella.carrara@costa.it; Davide Barbano - Media Relations manager - cell. 334 6525216 - barbano@costa.it

© 2021 PR Newswire
