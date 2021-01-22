Sparta Group: Sparta Provides More Detail About Picton Property Development

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2021 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") is glad to announce that more details about an upcoming property development in what has become Ontario's second wine country, Prince Edward County ("The County"), are beginning to be unveiled.

Sparta Group recently reported that the Company's desire to transform the old, decommissioned WWII property, atop the picturesque MaCaulay Mountain in Picton, was coming to fruition thanks to the relationship with development partner, FLC Group. Now the public can get a sneak peek at the Vineridge housing plans by visiting www.vineridgetowns.ca

Starting at just $275,000, the townhomes, which combine both traditional and modern design elements, are surrounded by carefully planned vast outdoor green zones, complete with streams and ponds. Greenspace is a priority to both Sparta and FLC, as it helps support a healthy environment.

"When our team first came to look around The County, we were stunned at what we found. Over 35 quaint wineries, a large artist's community, lots of fantastic restaurants, outdoor events, Sandbanks Provincial Park, as well as miles of beautiful walking and biking trails. Who wouldn't want to live here?" Sparta President, John O'Bireck stated.

While FLC Group does not plan to break ground until summer 2021, registration for the first phase of the development is open.

About FLC Group

For over four decades, FLC Group President Fred Heller has been at the forefront of real estate development and construction management. His extensive resume includes builder/developer of residential and commercial construction projects in South Africa; low and mid-rise residential projects for Sierra Building Group, LCL Builds and Trillium Housing in Southwestern Ontario; and development and project manager of The St. Regis Toronto, the second tallest building in Canada. Mr. Heller's widespread knowledge and expertise in real estate development, construction and project management coupled with his passion and hands-on approach have earned him recognition and respect in the building industry.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Sparta has also expanded its scope to help facilitate supply of necessary materials while assisting talented inventors who are looking to introduce innovative technical solutions that will bring greater normalcy to the post COVID-19 world. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

John O'Bireck, President

Email: jobireck@spartagroup.ca

Telephone: (905) 751-8004

