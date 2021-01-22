Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2021) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTC Pink: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU1) ("Entheon" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on developing psychedelic medicines to treat addiction, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the Horizon North American Psychedelic ETF, the first ever psychedelic ETF of its kind. The new ETF is expected to start trading January 26, 2021 under the symbol "PYSK" on the NEO exchange.

The Psychedelic ETF invests in North American publicly-listed companies focused on psychedelic medicines, providing diversified exposure to the psychedelics industry, and is designed to reflect the evolution of the industry in a timely fashion. The underlying index of the Psychedelic ETF is the North American Psychedelics Stock Index and measures performance of its constituent companies.

"We're thrilled to have Entheon included in Horizon's Psychedelic ETF and look forward to supporting its development through our participation. The creation of this ETF and Index signals the growing acceptance of, and interest in, psychedelics as both a treatment and investment, and we're proud to be a part of this growing community," said Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Ko. "Our inclusion in this ETF also offers the practical advantage of providing Entheon with the potential for increased liquidity and awareness."

About Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Entheon is a biotechnology research and development company committed to developing and commercializing a portfolio of safe and effective N,N-dimethyltryptamine based psychedelic therapeutic products ("DMT Products") for the purposes of treating addiction and substance use disorders. Subject to obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals and permits, Entheon intends to generate revenue through the sale of its DMT Products to physicians, clinics and licensed psychiatrists in the United States, certain countries in the European Union and throughout Canada.

About Horizon's Psychedelic ETF & North American Psychedelic Index

At present, Horizon is the fourth largest ETF provider in Canada, and in 2017 established the first cannabis industry ETF. The underlying index of the Psychedelic ETF is the North American Psychedelic Stock Index, provided by German-based index provider Solactive. The Index is passive, weighing constituent companies according to their market cap.

