The "European Parcels: Market Insight Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report sets out the market structure, size, growth, key trends and competitive landscape, covering eight main countries in depth: Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium and Poland. These markets represent 76% of European GDP and, according to the market model, 81% of total parcels revenues.
The other countries included in the continent-wide overview and market size estimates are Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Austria, Denmark, Greece, Finland, Portugal, Ireland, Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Slovak Republic, Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Serbia, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Albania, FYR Macedonia, Malta and Montenegro. Russia and Turkey are excluded.
The publisher's definition of the parcels market includes domestic, intra-European and international parcels. It also includes business-to-business, business-to-consumer and consumer consigned parcels.
- Parcel weight definitions vary, between operators and countries, but most describe parcels up to various weights approaching 40 kg.
- All service levels are included (time definite and deferred).
- Adjacent services, such as mail, pallet distribution, groupage, freight forwarding, same day delivery fulfilment and contract logistics are excluded.
The report provides historical and forecast market sizes covering the period from 2014-2024.
- Market sizes are presented in value and volume terms.
- Market values are presented on a constant currency basis.
- The market is segmented by country and, within each country and at the overall European level, between B2B, B2C and C2X.
The report includes in-depth profiles of the European operations of the following groups:
- DP DHL
- UPS
- FedEx (including TNT)
- Royal Mail Group
- Le Groupe La Poste/DPD
- Hermes
- Poste Italiane
- Amazon Logistics
The report draws on:
- The publisher's work on the parcels markets in several key countries and regions
- Their consulting work in the industry which has included advising on market and strategic issues and the attractiveness of parcel company acquisitions
Key Topics Covered:
About this report
- Background to the report
- What does the report cover?
- What are the sources and methodology?
- Who is it useful for?
- Who wrote the report?
Summary
Market size and growth
Market trends
Competitive landscape
- Outlook
About the Publisher: Parcels Logistics Research Highlights
About the Publisher: recent parcels, transport and logistics consulting experience
About the Publisher: example parcels/delivery research and consulting clients
Contents
- List of Charts and Tables
- European Parcels Market Background
Market Definition
- Characteristics of the market
- Business vs. consumer delivery
- Other segmentations of the market
- Premium/economy
- International/domestic
- The Impact of COVID-19 Lockdown
- The Impact of COVID-19 on GDP
- Impact on retailer performance
- The Impact of COVID-19 on parcel carrier revenue and volume
- Carrier comments on 2020 trading
Profiles of Leading Groups
- DPDHL
- UPS (Europe)
- Recent developments
- FedEx
- Recent developments
- Royal Mail Group
- Le Groupe La Poste/DPD
- Parcels (within Services-Mail-Parcels)
- GeoPost
- Recent developments
- Hermes
- Recent developments
- Poste Italiane
- Amazon Logistics
- Network of facilities
- Development of core delivery operations
- Amazon's delivery model
- Additional services
- Shipping with Amazon
- Implications for other carriers
- Other European networks
- Eurodis
- Net Express Europe
- GO! (General Overnight)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gzeyqz
