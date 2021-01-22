The "European Parcels: Market Insight Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report sets out the market structure, size, growth, key trends and competitive landscape, covering eight main countries in depth: Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium and Poland. These markets represent 76% of European GDP and, according to the market model, 81% of total parcels revenues.

The other countries included in the continent-wide overview and market size estimates are Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Austria, Denmark, Greece, Finland, Portugal, Ireland, Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Slovak Republic, Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Serbia, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Albania, FYR Macedonia, Malta and Montenegro. Russia and Turkey are excluded.

The publisher's definition of the parcels market includes domestic, intra-European and international parcels. It also includes business-to-business, business-to-consumer and consumer consigned parcels.

Parcel weight definitions vary, between operators and countries, but most describe parcels up to various weights approaching 40 kg.

All service levels are included (time definite and deferred).

Adjacent services, such as mail, pallet distribution, groupage, freight forwarding, same day delivery fulfilment and contract logistics are excluded.

The report provides historical and forecast market sizes covering the period from 2014-2024.

Market sizes are presented in value and volume terms.

Market values are presented on a constant currency basis.

The market is segmented by country and, within each country and at the overall European level, between B2B, B2C and C2X.

The report includes in-depth profiles of the European operations of the following groups:

DP DHL

UPS

FedEx (including TNT)

Royal Mail Group

Le Groupe La Poste/DPD

Hermes

Poste Italiane

Amazon Logistics

The report draws on:

The publisher's work on the parcels markets in several key countries and regions

Their consulting work in the industry which has included advising on market and strategic issues and the attractiveness of parcel company acquisitions

Key Topics Covered:

About this report

Background to the report

What does the report cover?

What are the sources and methodology?

Who is it useful for?

Who wrote the report?

Summary

Market size and growth

Market trends

Competitive landscape

Outlook

About the Publisher: Parcels Logistics Research Highlights

About the Publisher: recent parcels, transport and logistics consulting experience

About the Publisher: example parcels/delivery research and consulting clients

Contents

List of Charts and Tables

European Parcels Market Background

Market Definition

Characteristics of the market

Business vs. consumer delivery

Other segmentations of the market

Premium/economy

International/domestic

The Impact of COVID-19 Lockdown

The Impact of COVID-19 on GDP

Impact on retailer performance

The Impact of COVID-19 on parcel carrier revenue and volume

Carrier comments on 2020 trading

Profiles of Leading Groups

DPDHL

UPS (Europe)

Recent developments

FedEx

Recent developments

Royal Mail Group

Le Groupe La Poste/DPD

Parcels (within Services-Mail-Parcels)

GeoPost

Recent developments

Hermes

Recent developments

Poste Italiane

Amazon Logistics

Network of facilities

Development of core delivery operations

Amazon's delivery model

Additional services

Shipping with Amazon

Implications for other carriers

Other European networks

Eurodis

Net Express Europe

GO! (General Overnight)

