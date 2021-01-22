Visium Technologies, Inc.: Visium Technologies Announces Streaming Integration of CyGraph with Other Major Cyber Platforms

Major Upgrade Provides Real Time Analytics and Visualization

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2021 / Visium Technologies, Inc. ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM), a provider of real-time cybersecurity, context-focused analysis, and predictive visualization technologies, announced today that it is releasing a major update to its CyGraph cybersecurity analysis platform.

This new release will automate the real-time ingestion of streaming data-sets and events from a myriad of the world's most used cyber tools and assets. This major upgrade enables CyGraph to pull data from Kafka topics, and then use stream loaders for processing messages. This gives CyGraph the ability to universally ingest and process streams of traffic flow, including vulnerability and event data, to then apply Visium's TrueContextTM analysis to deliver actionable intelligence.

Mark Lucky, Visium's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This upgrade is a significant advancement for CyGraph, that will serve up instantaneous information for our customers, ensuring that their environment is always secure. This improved functionality greatly enhances the efficiency and ease of use of our platform by allowing the seamless streaming ingestion of major data types, including Nessus®, NetFlow, and Splunk® data. Customers are going to love this!"

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, and advancing technology and automation services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

