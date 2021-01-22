Asia Green Biotechnology Corp. Announces Appointment of Alisdair Leeson To Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2021 / Asia Green Biotechnology Corp. ("AGB" or the "Company") (CSE:ASIA), announced today that, subject to regulatory approval, Mr. Alisdair Leeson, CA, has been appointed as a member of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Leeson has extensive experience in business finance and operations having served as Chief Financial Officer at a number of public and private firms where he was responsible for providing finance, accounting, regulatory and strategic services. In that role, he was responsible for regulatory reporting, supervision of accounting departments, tax compliance and had input into matters of regulatory compliance and strategic planning. Mr. Leeson has extensive private experience working with small management teams and entrepreneurs to start, finance and grow their companies, and that experience has been in a wide range of industries including oil and gas, manufacturing, Nano technologies, real estate development, construction services, investment/brokerage services, pipeline integrity, enzyme enhanced oil recovery, naturopathic supplements and equipment fabrication.

In addition to announcing this appointment, the Company also announced that it has granted an aggregate of 250,000 stock options to Mr. Leeson pursuant to the terms of its stock option plan, at an exercise price of $0.10 per common share and expiring five years from the date of grant.

In commenting on this appointment, David Pinkman, President of AGB, stated: "It is always an important and positive development when a junior company can obtain the support and input of experienced business professionals on its Board of Directors. Al Leeson brings a depth of experience and skill, particularly in matters of finance and regulatory compliance, which will undoubtedly aid the Company on a variety of levels as we move forward with our exciting and progressive business plans."

AGB is an early stage international bio-technology company focused on the development, evaluation, testing, application and, ultimately, supply to the market of proprietary organic hybridization technology and certain products derived from that technology. The core approach of the business is centred on the planting, growth and harvesting of new and valuable strains of hemp and related crops in commercial quantities under the terms of license agreements with InPlanta Biotechnology Inc., Swysh Inc. and Pathway Rx Inc.

