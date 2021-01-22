The CEMS market is expected to grow by USD 736.96 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

The increasing awareness of low-cost sensor technology among end-users is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the escalation of a price war among vendors and threats from local vendors will hamper the market growth.

CEMS Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the end-user, the power generation segment led the market in 2020. Various vendors in the global CEMS market are offering products for power generation plants, which are embedded with technologies that prevent interference from other gas absorption and have a high degree of automation to reduce frequent maintenance. The growth of the market segment will be significant during the forecast period.

CEMS Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Stringent standards and regulations for air quality monitoring are one of the prime factors that will facilitate the CEMS market growth. About 36% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China is one of the key markets for CEMS in APAC.

Companies Covered:

ABB Ltd.

AMETEK Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Zetian Technology Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Protea Ltd.

SICK AG

Siemens AG

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

