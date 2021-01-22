InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Recaps 2020 Milestones, Outlines 2021 Initiatives

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021-- InvestorBrandNetworkInvestorWire GlobalRelease translated into12 languagesto 56 countriesa recap of its milestones in 2020 and provides an overview of its plans for 2021.



For more details, view the full-length announcement in English: https://IBN.fm/2020Recap

Emerging in the communications arena with its first brand in 2006, IBN has recorded sustained and transformative growth. Today, IBN boasts a portfolio of 50+ brandswith a collective social media audience that includes millions of followers. IBN's proven track record serving 500+ client partnershighlights its unparalleled value proposition for both public and private companies, bolstered by its expansive network of 5,000+ key syndication partners.

Throughout 2020, IBN continued expansion of its audiences and syndication network while helping a growing list of client partners navigate unparalleled challenges. The most notable areas of growth include:

Podcasts (https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/solutions/ibn-podcast-solutions/) Solutions (https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/solutions/ibn-podcast-solutions/) for Executives and IR Firms - As of today, IBN has produced and distributed more than 485+ episodes to numerous podcast directories such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Stitcher.

(https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/solutions/ibn-podcast-solutions/) (https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/solutions/ibn-podcast-solutions/) - As of today, IBN has produced and distributed more than 485+ episodes to numerous podcast directories such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Stitcher. Distribution of Audio Press Releases and Interviews - All told, IBN launched six new podcast channels (https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/podcasts/) in 2020. In 2021, IBN will launch The Bell2Bell Podcast (https://bell2bell.com/), your primary destination for informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries.

- All told, IBN launched six new podcast channels (https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/podcasts/) in 2020. In 2021, IBN will launch The Bell2Bell Podcast (https://bell2bell.com/), your primary destination for informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. More Virtual Investor Events - IBN seamlessly transitioned from live event coverage to virtual event coverage as conferences were taken digital during the pandemic. IBN covered a full calendar of virtual investor events (https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/events/) in 2020, providing additional reach to both public and private companies participating in these shows.

- IBN seamlessly transitioned from live event coverage to virtual event coverage as conferences were taken digital during the pandemic. IBN covered a full calendar of virtual investor events (https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/events/) in 2020, providing additional reach to both public and private companies participating in these shows. Apple TV, Roku and 90+ Additional OTT Networks - IBN's syndication network was expanded to feature popular streaming media channels in 2020, including popular Over The Top (OTT) Media Solutions P (https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/solutions/press-distribution-via-investorwire/over-the-top-ott-media-solutions/)latforms (https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/solutions/press-distribution-via-investorwire/over-the-top-ott-media-solutions/) such as Roku (https://channelstore.roku.com/details/1ab214bc8c1d670e0f9e8ca47edda1fe/investor-brand-network-media) and Amazon Fire TV (https://www.amazon.com/BINGE-Networks-INVESTOR-BRAND-NETWORK/dp/B08B7TV689).

- IBN's syndication network was expanded to feature popular streaming media channels in 2020, including popular Over The Top (OTT) Media Solutions P (https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/solutions/press-distribution-via-investorwire/over-the-top-ott-media-solutions/)latforms (https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/solutions/press-distribution-via-investorwire/over-the-top-ott-media-solutions/) such as Roku (https://channelstore.roku.com/details/1ab214bc8c1d670e0f9e8ca47edda1fe/investor-brand-network-media) and Amazon Fire TV (https://www.amazon.com/BINGE-Networks-INVESTOR-BRAND-NETWORK/dp/B08B7TV689). Additional Brands - With specialized brands for specific audiences, IBN has achieved tremendous engagement rates. In 2020, IBN announced the launch of new brands targeting fast-moving sectors filled with promising companies, such as PsychedelicNewsWire (https://www.psychedelicnewswire.com/), MiningNewsWire (https://www.miningnewswire.com/), and BioMedWire (https://www.biomedwire.com/).

- With specialized brands for specific audiences, IBN has achieved tremendous engagement rates. In 2020, IBN announced the launch of new brands targeting fast-moving sectors filled with promising companies, such as PsychedelicNewsWire (https://www.psychedelicnewswire.com/), MiningNewsWire (https://www.miningnewswire.com/), and BioMedWire (https://www.biomedwire.com/). Launched InvestorWire (https://www.investorwire.com/) - IBN's new press release wire service, InvestorWire, provides a full complement of wire service offerings alongside exclusive benefits such as press release enhancement, follow-up coverage via InvestorNewsBrea (https://www.investorwire.com/newsroom/)ks (https://www.investorwire.com/newsroom/) and white-glove distribution services.

To learn more about IBN's 15+ year history, scroll through the visual timeline: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About InvestorBrandNetwork

