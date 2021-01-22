FactMR: Technological Disruptions to Anchor Soil Compaction Systems Market: Fact.MR

Emphasis on yielding operational efficiency and economy in fuel consumption spurring vendors to incorporate multifold innovations

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2021 / Award winning market research company Fact.MR's global soil compaction machines market report projects the landscape to reach a positive valuation across the 2021-2031 forecast period, representing a largely optimistic trajectory. A temporary blip is anticipated in the wake of the pandemic crisis as infrastructure and construction projects took a backseat in the past few months.

The market is expected to make substantial gains in the future, with control automation acquiring momentum. Fact.MR anticipates that control automation in soil compacting machines is likely to yield a 25% increase in operational performance and output. Manufacturers are therefore deploying a wide spectrum of products and solutions designed to streamline operational efficiency by incorporating innovative technologies such as multiple amplitude, frequency combinations and dual-drum drives.

Prominent vendors such as Volvo and JCB have taken the soil compaction systems market by storm. The former doled out the SD110B single drum compactor, featuring an ECO mode in 2015, offering up to a 20% fuel consumption reduction. Likewise, JCB's BII6 Intelligent Soil Compactor, equipped with the IntelliCompaction software enabling users to detect hard and soft spots, over compaction alerts and surface conditions.

"Rapid population explosion across the Asia-Pacific is prompting extensive infrastructure development, thereby providing soil compaction systems manufacturers with an opportunity to leverage such a favorable business environment and deepen penetration," remarks the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Soil Compaction Systems Study

By product type, heavy compaction machines to maintain lead through the forecast period, owing to the growing need for stable surfaces in construction projects

Light compaction machines to register enhanced adoption, attributed to extensive application in asphalt roads construction

Single drum rollers to remain popular, owing to enhanced road grip

U.S to acquire substantial market share on the back of a proliferating construction industry

U.K to register steady Y-o-Y growth, spurred by a widening transportation infrastructure

Germany and France to represent steady growth trajectory

India to exhibit lucrative expansion prospects, with maximum uptake across the agriculture segment

China to proliferate amid heightened emphasis on public infrastructure development, Japan and South Korea to remain bright spots

Soil Compaction Systems Market- Prominent Drivers

Soil compaction systems market is stimulated by prolific developments in transport infrastructure, fueled by rapid urbanization

Deepening telematics penetration for ensuring effective maintenance of heavy-duty compaction systems to spell favorable growth conditions for the market

Vendors are heavily emphasizing on intelligent compaction technology to achieve uniform compaction

Soil Compaction Systems Market- Key Restraints

Limited water infiltration and increased soil erosion due to surface run-offs is expected to restrict uptake of soil compaction systems

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players associated with manufacturing soil compaction systems profiled in Fact.MR's report include Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Hamm AG, Bamford Excavators Ltd., Caterpillar, Atlas Copco AB, SANY Group, Mikasa Sangyo, Thetford International, Chicago Pneumatic, BOMAG GmbH, AB Volvo, Doosan Corporation, Martin Trailer Company and AMMANN GROUP among others.

The aforementioned players rely on strengthening their research capabilities to dole out new products which aid in efficient densification. Furthermore, approaches such as acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations are also relied upon. For instance, in December 2019, Hitachi Construction Machinery announced the development of a battery powered mini excavator prototype in response to growing environmental concerns over fuel powered excavators.

Caterpillar is yet another prominent manufacturer, producing a range of vibratory soil compactors, including the CP54B, CS56B, CS64B, CP74B and CS74B among others. In 2018, the company launched a new Machine Drive Power (MDP) technology, delivering compaction with greater reliability.

More Insights on Fact.MR's Soil Compaction Systems Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global soil compaction machines market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period, 2019-2028. The study divulges compelling insights on the soil compaction machines market on the basis of product type (heavy compaction machines: heavy tandem machines, single drum rollers, and pneumatic rollers), (light compaction machines: hand operated, light tandem rollers, and trench rollers), across seven regions.

