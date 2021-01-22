A new report establishes the feasibility of wind-solar-storage hybrid projects over new coal plants in the Indian states with high renewable energy potential. Tamil Nadu was chosen for the technical and commercial assessment.From pv magazine India A new report demonstrates renewables coupled with battery storage as a technically and financially viable option to building new coal plants in Tamil Nadu. The report finds the levelized cost of electricity generation for a hypothetical hybrid solar-wind-lithium-ion battery storage system for the state to be INR 4.97/kWh ($0.068/kWh) in 2021, which falls ...

