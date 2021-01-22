Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet and Quarterly Report
PR Newswire
London, January 22
Capital Gearing Trust plc ("the Company")
To: PR Newswire
From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.
LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date:22 January 2021
Monthly Factsheet and Quarterly Report
The monthly factsheet and quarterly report for December 2020 are now available via the following links:
Monthly Factsheet: https://bit.ly/366BlCG
Quarterly Report: https://bit.ly/3sPVBm3
PATAC Limited
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com
Note: The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.