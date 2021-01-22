Anzeige
22.01.2021 | 17:08
1254450 Ontario Limited Shareholder Early Warning News Release

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2021 / 1254450 Ontario Limited acquired, pursuant to a private placement, beneficial ownership and control of 38,101,656 common shares at a price of $0.000161 per share.

As a result of the above transactions, 1254450 Ontario Limited now beneficially owns and controls a total of 38,101,656 common shares which represents 12.7278% of the issued common shares of the Issuer.

1254450 Ontario Limited did not own any securities in the Issuer prior to the acquisitions referred to above.

The 38,101,656 common shares were acquired by 1254450 Ontario Limited. pursuant to Section 2.3 of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions.

1254450 Ontario Limited acquired the common shares pursuant to the private placements, for investment purposes. Depending upon the circumstances, 1254450 Ontario Limited may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of the Issuer or dispose of all or a portion of the securities of the Issuer.

The Early Warning Report will be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR") under the Issuer's profile and can be viewed at www.sedar.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE REPORT REQUIRED BY SECURITIES REGULATIONS, PLEASE CONTACT:

1254450 Ontario Limited
President: Bennett Kurtz
Telephone: (416) 200-0657

SOURCE: 1254450 Ontario Limited



https://www.accesswire.com/625457/1254450-Ontario-Limited-Shareholder-Early-Warning-News-Release

