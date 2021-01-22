All Seasons Communications: MARVAC February 2021 Detroit RV & Camping Show Cancelled

OKEMOS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2021 / The Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC) Board of Directors made the difficult decision to announce the cancellation of the Detroit RV & Camping Show, February 10-14, 2021 scheduled to be held at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan.

Due to restrictions related to the ongoing pandemic, the show was suspended in adherence to the current Executive Order by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the local health department. According to restrictions issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), indoor events the size and scope of the Detroit RV & Camping Show are prohibited. The 2020 Detroit RV & Camping Show attracted about 25,000 people to see 17 dealers displaying some 340 RVs as well as 70 campgrounds, RV parks, aftermarket suppliers, and other exhibitors.

MARVAC is planning its next Detroit RV & Camping Shows at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, September 29-October 3, 2021 and February 9-13, 2022.

"While we are disappointed by the outcome, our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our members and consumers. We look forward to a great 2021 RV and camping season," said Bill Sheffer, executive director of MARVAC.

The association's Board of Directors confirmed the decision to postpone the winter show - the Fall Detroit RV & Camping Show remains scheduled from Sept. 29-Oct. 3 - at its meeting Wednesday (Jan. 20), noted MARVAC Director Darren Ing.

"It's been said all too often, but these indeed are unprecedented times. For us, this will be the first time in 55 years that we haven't had a Detroit RV & Camping Show," Ing said. "Like everyone else, we look forward to a return to normalcy when events like RV shows can take place again."

The Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC) is a statewide, nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging growth in the recreation vehicle and private campground industries while contributing to the quality of Michigan tourism. For more information, visit MARVAC's website, www.marvac.org. MARVAC, 2222 Association Drive, Okemos, Mich. 48864-5978; 517.349.8881.

