Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Director/PDMR Shareholding 22-Jan-2021 / 16:26 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated (a) Name Shelagh Mason 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Director (b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (b) LEI 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares (a) Identification code GG00B79WC100 (b) Nature of the transaction Purchase Price(s) Volume(s) (c) Price(s) and volume(s) 89.35 pence 95,131 shares Aggregated information (d) - Aggregated volume N/A - Price (e) Date of the transaction 22 January 2021 (f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET (XLON). ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 92117 EQS News ID: 1162698 End of Announcement EQS News Service =-------------------------------------------------------------

