InnoCan Pharma mit Newsbombe! Bereit für klinische Studien - Kursexplosion?
22.01.2021 | 18:04
IMC Exploration Group Plc - Circular re Migration of Securities

London, January 22

BY VIRTUE OF ITS PRIOR PUBLICATION THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT DEEMED BY IMC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR") OR UNDER EQUIVALENT, TRANSITIONAL REGULATIONS APPLICABLE IN THE UNTIED KINGDOM.

IMC EXPLORATION GROUP PLC

(Company number 500487)

PROPOSED MIGRATION OF SHARES PURSUANT TO THE MIGRATION OF PARTICIPATING SECURITIES ACT 2019

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to section 6(4) of the Migration of Participating Securities Act 2019 (the "Migration Act"), that IMC EXPLORATION GROUP PLC (the "Company") will shortly issue a circular ("Circular") to shareholders containing a Notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company (the "EGM") to be held at 9.00 am. On 12 February 2021 at 70 Ballybough Road, Dublin 3. D03 F9P7. The purpose of the EGM is to consider and, if thought fit, approve resolutions for and related to the replacement, in accordance with section 4(1) of the Migration Act, of the CREST System with the Euroclear Bank System for the holding of, and electronic settlement of trading in, the Company's shares ("Migration"). The Circular together with other relevant documentation will be available for inspection in electronic form on the Company's website at www.imcexploration.com /.

Subject to the proposed resolutions being passed at the EGM, and a resolution of the board of directors of the Company, the Company intends to consent to Migration on satisfaction of the requirements set out in section 4(1) of the Migration Act.

Dated: 21 January 2021

McClure Corporate Services Ltd.,

Company Secretary,

IMC EXPLORATION GROUP PLC

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS.

Enquiries:

IMC Exploration Group plc
Kathryn Byrne: +353 85 233 6033

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited
Graham Atthill-Beck: +44 20 7464 4091 / +971 50 856 9408 / Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk
Brinsley Holman: +44 20 7464 4098 / Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk

